Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME opened at $17.23 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Elme Communities

ELME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Elme Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.