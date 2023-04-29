Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Elme Communities Stock Performance
Shares of ELME opened at $17.23 on Friday. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90.
Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 12.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Elme Communities
Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
