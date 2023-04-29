Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ELME traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Elme Communities had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Elme Communities will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -205.71%.

Elme Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.