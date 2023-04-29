Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Elme Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.02 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Elme Communities Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE ELME traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.23 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90.
Elme Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Elme Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -205.71%.
Elme Communities Company Profile
Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elme Communities (ELME)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.