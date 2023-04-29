Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the March 31st total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBKW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. 21,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,843. Embark Technology has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

