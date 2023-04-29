Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 5.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,787. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

