Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s Largest Position

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 387,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 5.9% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $37,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after buying an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after buying an additional 713,000 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after buying an additional 608,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,787. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.
