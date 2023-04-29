Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $88.11

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.11 ($1.10) and traded as high as GBX 92.87 ($1.16). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 251,494 shares.

ESP has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.44) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Empiric Student Property from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 100 ($1.25) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.84. The stock has a market cap of £557.50 million, a PE ratio of 840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Empiric Student Property’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Empiric Student Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,636.36%.

In other news, insider Alice Avis purchased 53,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.07) per share, with a total value of £46,096 ($57,569.63). 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

