EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
EMX Royalty Stock Down 7.7 %
Shares of EMX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 739,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,859. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.78.
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.
