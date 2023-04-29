EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the March 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

EMX Royalty Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of EMX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.92. 739,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,859. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.52 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10,557 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

