Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 47.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after purchasing an additional 510,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,955,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 149,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ENB traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.