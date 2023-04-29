Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a sell rating and set a C$53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.9700333 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.887 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 277.34%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

