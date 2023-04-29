Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $164.20 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average of $246.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

