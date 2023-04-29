Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.20

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.20 and traded as high as C$1.39. Entrée Resources shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 12,200 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.30.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources ( TSE:ETG Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Articles

