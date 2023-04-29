Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,433,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 51,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $296,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $195.70 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.44. The company has a market cap of $119.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.56.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

