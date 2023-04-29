Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,334,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Analog Devices worth $218,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 322,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,927,000 after acquiring an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,360,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $179.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

