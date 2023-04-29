Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,242 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $206,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,524 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,564,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 174.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 175,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.15.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.