Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $250.44 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,222,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Medtronic worth $250,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 157,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Medtronic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,164,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,534,000 after acquiring an additional 165,342 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,870,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $302,943,000 after acquiring an additional 316,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

