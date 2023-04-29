Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $265.36 Million Holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 3,794.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,101,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,021,854 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $265,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8,426.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

PKW opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $970.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

