Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $277.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,476 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $277,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

