Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $319.35 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $319,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,597,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,221,000 after purchasing an additional 257,530 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 407,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $156.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $162.95.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

