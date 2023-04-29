Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,525,544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $235,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $73.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its 200-day moving average is $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $71.94 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

