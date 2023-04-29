Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,488,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 32.77% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $198,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

USXF stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $666.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.