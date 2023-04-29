EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.42.

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $119.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

