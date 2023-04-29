EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,962 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,061 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

