EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.13 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $59.37 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006791 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000233 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003515 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003339 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001109 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,632,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,643,794 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
