EOS (EOS) Trading Down 3% Over Last 7 Days

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $64.04 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004343 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003343 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,089,616,603 coins and its circulating supply is 1,089,619,065 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.