Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Exchange Income Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

Exchange Income Trading Up 0.7 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$64.22.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$52.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$38.23 and a 1-year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.73.

Exchange Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

About Exchange Income

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.