Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 28th (CPSS, CTG, CWT, DB, ETN, FCFS, GLPI, HT, JCI, MAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 28th:
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
