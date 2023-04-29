Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 28th (CPSS, CTG, CWT, DB, ETN, FCFS, GLPI, HT, JCI, MAT)

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 28th:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

