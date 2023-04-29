Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 28th (CPSS, CTG, CWT, DB, ETN, FCFS, GLPI, HT, JCI, MAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 28th:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

