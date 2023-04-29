Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.63-$3.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.59-$14.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESS. Mizuho upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.33.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $8.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 592,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,872. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $344.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.74.

Essex Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,588,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 475.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 74,722 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $21,256,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

