Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $132.85 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.78 or 0.00067471 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $132.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,317.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00306332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00011984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.04 or 0.00522000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.16 or 0.00403020 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,671,981 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

