Ethereum One Day Volume Reaches $4.81 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion and $4.81 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,902.90 or 0.06515255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00059648 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002736 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,398,384 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.