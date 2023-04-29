Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on EIF. Cormark increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$52.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.73. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$38.23 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.55 million. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

