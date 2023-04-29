Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of XTC opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of C$286.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. Exco Technologies has a twelve month low of C$6.80 and a twelve month high of C$9.12.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$139.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.80 million. Exco Technologies had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 0.5061461 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exco Technologies Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

