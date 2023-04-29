Exco Technologies Limited (XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

TSE XTC opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of C$6.80 and a 12-month high of C$9.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.47.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.06). Exco Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of C$139.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies will post 0.5061461 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$12.25 to C$9.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

