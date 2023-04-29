ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.595-1.620 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded ExlService from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.00.

ExlService stock traded up $8.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.38. The company had a trading volume of 322,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,770. ExlService has a 52 week low of $126.17 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $374.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.14 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $151.79 per share, with a total value of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,623.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,508.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli bought 750 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.79 per share, for a total transaction of $113,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,623.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,340 shares of company stock valued at $903,316 over the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in ExlService by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth about $326,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ExlService by 72.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $296,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

