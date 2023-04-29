Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Declares $0.91 Quarterly Dividend

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $9.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

Shares of XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,273,000 after purchasing an additional 131,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

