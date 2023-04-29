EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Down 61.3% in April

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the March 31st total of 549,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 121,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

EZGO Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:EZGO opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94. EZGO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

About EZGO Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.