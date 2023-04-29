Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fair Isaac also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $19.45-$19.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. 3M reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $700.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $727.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,438. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $689.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.50. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock valued at $11,239,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

