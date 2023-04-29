Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Increased to $725.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $760.14.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $727.95 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $689.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $617.50.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

