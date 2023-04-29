Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Trading 9.4% Higher

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 2,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Femasys Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys
About Femasys
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.
