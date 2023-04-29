Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Trading 9.4% Higher

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 2,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 35,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

About Femasys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMY. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Femasys during the first quarter worth $269,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Femasys during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Femasys by 6,394.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,675 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Femasys by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 209,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 57,368 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

