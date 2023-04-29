Fernwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACN opened at $280.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.79. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.