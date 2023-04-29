Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. MSCI makes up about 1.7% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MSCI by 57.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.22.

MSCI stock opened at $482.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $532.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.69. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

