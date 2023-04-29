Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.80.

ALGN opened at $325.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

