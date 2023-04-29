Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 15 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $913.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $852.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $829.12. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.