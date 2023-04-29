Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 204.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.