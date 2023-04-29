Fernwood Investment Management LLC Sells 4,109 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 584,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after acquiring an additional 572,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,845.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $41.11 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $43.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.54.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.