Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FHLC opened at $63.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.62. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $66.80.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

