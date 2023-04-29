Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.76-$6.06 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,817,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,013,147. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $106.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

