Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Up 1.8%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 62,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 464,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.

Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

