Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Up 1.8%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 62,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 464,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.63.
Finance Of America Companies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.16, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of Finance Of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Finance Of America Companies Company Profile
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)
