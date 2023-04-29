Financial Architects Inc Buys 114 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,139 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Emfo LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $2,779,596.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,193 shares in the company, valued at $237,110,214.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,380 shares of company stock worth $36,420,926. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,488.20, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $203.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.73.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

