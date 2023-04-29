Financial Architects Inc Purchases Shares of 1,385 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after acquiring an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after acquiring an additional 281,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after acquiring an additional 371,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,010,000 after acquiring an additional 153,512 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $169.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $161.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

