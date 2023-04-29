Financial Architects Inc Sells 3,847 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,820.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.75.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

