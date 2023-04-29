Financial Architects Inc Sells 710 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 13.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 264,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares in the last quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 245,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter worth about $4,081,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

